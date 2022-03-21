news, latest-news,

With the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham less than 130 days from opening, the Queen's Baton Relay made its way to Ballarat on Sunday morning. Commonwealth Games gold medallist and Ballarat athletics icon Steve Moneghetti, along with young athletes from local athletics clubs, received the baton at Lake Wendouree with one eye on Birmingham and one on a potential Commonwealth Games in Ballarat and regional Victoria in four years' time. Ballarat is part of a bid to have the 2026 Commonwealth Games held in Victoria and spread across multiple locations in regional Victoria, with Ballarat earmarked to host the athletics events at Mars Stadium. Mr Moneghetti said it was terrific to have the baton in town to inspire young athletes who could potentially compete in their own backyard in 2026. "It's terrific to have it here and just to spread the message across the Commonwealth. We had some young people there who hopefully are inspired and see the baton and understand what the significance of the Commonwealth Games is to Ballarat and regional Victoria," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Obviously it's my sport of athletics and we're not sure, but hopefully to have the athletics here, it would be terrific. Ballarat's got a great athletic history as well, so it'd be really well supported, it'd be fantastic for the town and the region to have it here and hopefully we can get a packed stadium and lots of good stories and great athletes being watched by a pretty excited crowd." Mr Moneghetti said having the Queen's Baton Relay in Ballarat would help make the Commonwealth Games a realistic goal for young athletes. "You think you can watch the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 130 days and, maybe in four years' time, the actual games are here and some of those younger people might be in the team then and if not then, they're inspired and then that golden runway to [the Olympics in] Brisbane in 2032. It's just an exciting time for Australian sport right now," he said. "I was telling the story about the Queen's message being in there and how it's travelling around the Commonwealth and it'll be read out at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony. Just that message, getting that through the younger people and they suddenly see it's real. "I think there's a nice link for an athlete, if they're young, it makes it real for them and then again, maybe in four years' time, they can participate and be inspired to compete here in regional Victoria."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/86abb209-f6d6-4dce-92bd-3d7fe030a6a5.jpg/r0_383_4500_2925_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg