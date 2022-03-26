news, latest-news,

It has been a long wait, but Ballarat's own Haymes Paint is almost ready to open the doors to its new flagship store on Creswick Road. The new store will welcome its first customers on Monday, April 4 and is hoped to be an iconic building for Ballarat. Haymes spent $10 million to develop the site, including the purchase price and construction works, which will also include the 200th store of another Ballarat family business, PETstock. Haymes Paint director Matt Haymes said the unique store was unlike anything seen in Australia, and possibly the world. He said when developing the concept, the owners wanted to have a "very safe-to-fail way" to set up a store; "try some stuff, be a bit different, be a bit more bold". "When you go in there and you'll see there are how-to areas, it's really interactive so people will be able to touch and feel and look, how to paint a deck, how to coat your garage floor, how to paint walls, how to paint and prepare your weatherboards. "There's tile samples, there's carpet samples, there's obviously all of our paint samples. "Put it all together, create your own mood boards, but whether you're doing it yourself or you want someone to do it for you, this is the place to come to get that advice and get that inspiration." Mr Haymes said it was important for the business, and himself, to keep the flagship store rooted in Ballarat, where it was established almost 90 years ago. "We've been here since 1935, so being the home base, being the hometown, we've got well over 110 families that are in Ballarat, all our products are made here, the head office facilities are here, so having the flagship paint centre just makes sense to be in Ballarat," he said. "We're incredibly proud of using local architects, local builders, local tradespeople within the process of how we're pulling this together." Mr Haymes said he hoped the new store would become an iconic building for the city. "It's something we want to be an icon... because it's going to be something unique, something exciting, something that visually looks fantastic, but is also a real icon for the town. "We've got the big paint can on the roof there and the lighting is just unbelievable at night. IN OTHER NEWS: "We've done some really cool stuff that does go back to when Dad...ran the business and the paint store in Scott Parade. "He had the man on the ladder and he had a little van with paint splashes all over and he had the Lego table for the kids. "In the 1980s, that was revolutionary stuff. "This is now the 2020s version of just doing some fun stuff, fun for your community and fun for your customers." Mr Haymes said the new store would be an evolutionary move for the business. "We don't sell through the corporate hardware, we're just through other family businesses, and if this works here, the idea is that we can then replicate it and take it out in various sizes and formats to the wider network across the country," he said. PETstock managing director David Young said the business was excited to be located in the new complex. "We're excited to be co-tenanting such a prominent site that has great accessibility for our customers, and to partner with another homegrown Ballarat business in Haymes Paint is something I think Ballarat should be proud of," he said. "The Creswick Road store is our fourth in Ballarat, and geographically puts us in a great position to meet the needs of all pet parents in the region." Ray White Ballarat partner Sam Borner said the addition of Haymes and PETstock at Creswick Road was part of the continual evolution of the area. "Creswick Road's becoming more a retail high traffic area and it's so close to the CBD now, I think there's a lot more foot traffic in that area. It's attracting a lot more businesses, not just retail, trade businesses as well," he said. "The GovHub is certainly going to assist with foot traffic in that area, which will then support local cafes and retail shops as well. I think it will be [an extension of the CBD] in time. This is the start of it, but it will become that in due time. "It's become a lot more attractive, when you've got large national brands, like Bunnings, Aldi and now Haymes Paint and PETstock joining that group, it's becoming a lot more attractive to other brands and is going to become more and more popular in those bulky goods and retail brands."

