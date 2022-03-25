Magistrate considers 'significant risks' of letting mother-of-three out of jail

news, latest-news,

A woman will remain in custody while a magistrate determines if the risks associated with her release can be mitigated. Melissa Cairnes, 30, faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court from prison on Thursday as her lawyer made an application for her to be bailed. Detective Sergeant Ricky Millar of Moorabool's Crime Investigation Unit said police searched the accused's Maddingley address on November 30 last year and seized an array of weapons and drugs. She was charged with drug and weapon offences but received bail on December 10 with a number of conditions. These conditions included abiding by a curfew and residing at her parents' Ballarat home. On December 15 police arrived at the Maddingley property to conduct a check on a known criminal who police had been alerted was at the house. There they found two stolen bikes and two stolen scooters. They seized a small quantity of methylamphetamine found in the accused's bra, as well as more of the substance found inside her handbag. She was interviewed and released. On January 6 this year police observed a Mazda sedan bearing stolen number plates parked in Cairnes' driveway about 4am. Detective Sergeant Millar said police maintained surveillance on the car until 9am. He said the accused was found to be inside and told police she was there to prepare her house for sale. She was arrested for breaching her curfew and remanded in custody. She was not charged over the stolen car. On Thursday, police opposed Cairnes being bailed due to a belief she could commit further offences due to her drug use and "extensive criminal associations". The court heard her address was known to police for being used "by criminals and associates". Defence lawyer Alex Cini said his client, a mother of three, had been in custody for 77 days for the charges of breaching her curfew, handling stolen goods and drug possession but she otherwise had a limited criminal history. IN OTHER NEWS: He said she had a job in prison and had completed certificates. He said she would have treatment if released, family support and stable accommodation with her parents, who would also provide a surety to the court. Magistrate Ron Saines said he found the risks to be "very significant". The case will return to court next week so he can think about his decision.

