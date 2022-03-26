news, latest-news,

Councils around Ballarat dealing with rapid population growth are hoping more money will flow for infrastructure as part of federal and state election promises. In Moorabool Shire, which includes smaller towns to Ballarat's east and south, as well as Bacchus Marsh, which is booming on Melbourne's western edge, council's priority list for the elections is focused on ensuring economic growth matches residential growth. Projects like connecting towns like Wallace and Bungaree to sewerage networks will help them grow sustainably, mayor Tom Sullivan said, but council can't pay for the upgrades alone. READ MORE: Council's $430 million wishlist for Ballarat's future "We've had significant investment in facility development - we need to have some things that provide long-term economic benefit, that's important and fosters growth across the whole region," he said. "For example, the sewer network, the Parwan Employment Precinct (in Bacchus Marsh), those things going forward provide great economic benefit, not just for Moorabool but the regions." For the federal election, which is expected to be held in May, Moorabool Shire has been split between the Ballarat electorate and the new electorate of Hawke, which will take in Ballan, Bacchus Marsh, and Melton, while for the state election, the renamed seat of Buninyong, now Eureka, covers almost all of the shire. Further south, Golden Plains Shire is similarly split, with the northern half in the Ballarat electorate and the southern end in Corangamite for the federal election, and split between Ripon and Eureka for the state election. CHECK OUT AN INTERACTIVE MAP OF THE STATE BOUNDARIES HERE Golden Plains Shire Council mayor Gavin Gamble said major priorities, particularly for towns to the north, are expanding ambulance coverage and improving the bus network, which would help people moving to Ballarat's growing south-western suburbs. "We need an extension, a better ambulance service for our shire," he said. "Along that Glenelg Highway strip, there's quite a cluster of townships, it's a growing area with a lot of potential, particularly if the Goldfields Heritage bid goes through, but there's also a lot more housing going through there." With the state election also looming, Cr Gamble echoed the City of Ballarat's push for a revised bus network that would reach further out. "We really need a better bus service, coming down from Delacombe, to capture Smythesdale to Linton along the Glenelg Highway," he said. "It's a highway, there are a lot of people who go to schools, shopping, Federation University, and work in Ballarat, so there's a real need for those people to have a much better public transport system into Ballarat. "It's social mobility, particularly for older and younger people, it's really important." Smaller projects, like upgrades to sporting facilities, are funding sugar hits that will have a major boost for their towns. Both mayors commented on the need for additional road funding - as rural shires, Moorabool and Golden Plains have the vicious problem of a massive road network to maintain, but few ratepayers to fund works. "There needs to be that reinvestment in road infrastructure, it's the lifeblood, a lot is depending on road transport for goods and to get people to work," Cr Sullivan said. "It needs to be an ongoing commitment for governments - roads, bridges, they're critical for the economic development of the region. "What we do now, the flow-on effect might not be felt for 10 years, but we need to get that work in train now." Cr Gamble concurred, stating funding for additional streetscape works in towns like Smythesdale would provide longer-term benefits as the town grew. "(Roads are) a big draw on our finances, and we don't have the industry and other streams of rating categories that Ballarat would have with its big industries," he said. "We've got a big road network, so that's a heavy draw on our budget that ends up being more of a burden on residential ratepayers, unfairly perhaps." Rejuvenation of the Beaufort Caravan Park and power and lighting upgrades for community reserves have been identified as the top two priority projects for Pyrenees Shire in the lead-up to the federal election. Councillors voted last week to endorse the list of priority projects that will be the centre of advocacy during the upcoming federal election campaign. The upgrade of the Beaufort Caravan Park is a $2 million project, with need for a new amenities block and camp kitchen, six new cabins, power and sewer upgrades and internal road improvements. A council report reveals much of the existing amenities and cabins are over 50 years old, in poor condition and are 'no longer meeting visitor expectations'. "The project will provide a significant uplift in the visitor economy, to support the growth of Beaufort as a destination town in anticipation of a future bypass of the Western Highway," the report says. It is understood the caravan park also provides 'much needed' short and medium term worker accommodation due to the lack of housing rental options in Beaufort. The council is also seeking funding to complete power and lighting upgrades at community reserves in Beaufort, Avoca, Waubra, Lexton and Snake Valley, with current limited power supplies affecting facility use. The replacement of a bridge on Beaufort Carngham Road to enable heavy vehicle access, a pipeline from Avoca to Moonambel to provide a potable water supply and infrastructure in Avoca were other listed projects. Restoration of community halls and investment to make Beaufort bypass ready was detailed, with need for Beaufort Lake and reserve amenity improvements and old Beaufort Primary School site redevelopment. Councillors also voted to support Australian Local Government Association funding priorities, including financial assistance grants, local roads investment and funding disaster mitigation. Pyrenees Shire Council chief executive Jim Nolan said during the council meeting federal financial assistance grants were a major funding source for the council. IN THE NEWS "It is important and appropriate for Pyrenees as a small regional council which is under financial stress," he said. "There is a risk of it becoming unsustainable without increased direct funding from the Commonwealth." Mayor Ron Eason said it was important for councillors to now advocate for funding for these priority projects to politicians. "I think we need to be out there representing our patch of Australia and this is the start of that," he said. "We have been speaking to various politicians in the state. Certainly we need to be out there trying to win as much support as we can financially for our shire."

