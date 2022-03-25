Woman charged following alleged knife assault at Magpie

news, latest-news,

A woman has been granted bail after being charged over an alleged assault at Magpie this week. Casey Salmon, 36, faced court on Friday after being charged by Ballarat's Criminal Investigation Unit with a number of offences. It was alleged she entered the bedroom of a Magpie Road property as a trespasser "with intent to assault a person" about 12.45am on March 24. IN OTHER NEWS: Charge sheets seen by The Courier show Salmon was carrying a knife. She was also charged with intentionally and recklessly causing injury as well as unlawful assault with a knife. On Friday Magistrate Ian McGrane granted her bail with assistance of the Court Integrated Services Program. Conditions of her bail include not being in contact with the co-accused and complying with the CISP program.

