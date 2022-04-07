news, latest-news,

TIME to pick up where we truly left off. East Point had captured the Kangaroos' first Ballarat Football League senior premiership to finally unite old rivals East Ballarat and Golden Point in Glory. Then the Roos backed it up a year later with tough onballer Mickitja Rotumah-Onus becoming a day on grand final eve before turning in a best on ground performance. North Ballarat was developing its dominant netball era, with back-to-back A-grade premierships. In the Central Highlands Football League, 2019 was also the year of the Kangaroo with Waubra earning its first senior premiership in eight years and breaking into a spontaneous sing-along of Sweet Caroline. Hepburn launched a stunning comeback from seven goals down to claim Central Highlands Netball League A-grade crown. The 'Burras denied a fairy tale finish to one of the league's most dominant goalers, Springbank's Cynna Kydd, as she entered netball retirement. WATCH: Step back into Waubra's rooms in the 2019 premiership with Tim O'Connor After all clubs have endured the past two pandemic-hit seasons, these clubs once again start this season as reigning premiers. This season opener feels different. This time there is genuine hope. There is no denying COVID-19 will continue to impact clubs, particularly as winter draws nearer, but it feels like the worst is behind us in the sense that play should go on. Each opening round there are the unknown factors in how play will come together with new recruits, new coaches and renewed confidence. Attempts to start seasons the past two years carried the unknown factor of which clubs best adapted to constantly evolving COVID-19 regulations impacting training. Clubs can properly start afresh in a return to a more-normal. This is not just about on the field. Balls and fundraising functions can come back into play. Crowds can properly return - still observing COVID-19 protocols - which also boosts canteen sales and gate takings. Volunteer allied health students can start to earn more practical experience. And there are the connections we have all been missing: the parochial, inter-generational support; the role models and mentors; networking; and, just having a good chat to others on the sidelines. These are all the connections country football clubs can promote so well. Football and netball club connections proved vital to help many members endure lockdowns and pandemic restrictions. But there is nothing like being at the club and properly being part of the game once more. WATCH: The Courier's footy experts break down the big selections and the big stories in TEAM TALK each Thursday night Clubs have been hurting and now this is a chance for some healing and some excitement. To get back to where we truly left off is not about denying the past two years or the play that did unfold. There is plenty we can learn from the experience. Grassroots football and netball is not all about winning - the past two years has emphasised that - but there is a celebration in crowning the competition's best. Creating history. To truly feel back on track we need a season ending with premiership matches. That all starts now. IN OTHER NEWS If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

