ERIN Almeida does not mind being laughed at - she finds it encouraging. The 15-year-old comedienne captured the national Class Clowns award in the Spiegeltent as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival on Wednesday afternoon. Then, it was back to class for the Loreto College year 10 student, who said she was always on the look-out for new material and things to amuse her. Almeida is in strong comedy company with Class Clowns alumni including Josh Thomas (Please Like Me, Everything's Gonna Be Okay), Annie Louey (radio announcer), William McKenna (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Melbourne) and Rhys Nicholson (RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under). Her material was primarily a satirical view on societal norms and expectations, particularly when it came to her skin colour. Judges were impressed with Almeida's mature sense of humour. "My mum helped a lot with a lot of editing things. I also tried reading it through the crowd's perspective," Almeida said. "...This was also a bit more adult humour." Almeida said to win was "pretty special". She reached the state finals last year and said this time she was more confident in her act and performing. The Class Clowns trophy came with a $15,000 prize and a workshop package for Almeida's school. Almeida was not studying drama at school this year but still enjoys taking drama classes as a hobby. Not so much a fan of public speaking, Almeida prefers the comedy craft. Class Clows featured 12 finalists to before stand-up, sketch and parody for the chance to earn the national crown. Comedian Dane Simpson hosted the event with special guest performances from Oliver Coleman and Kirsty Webeck. More than 140 participants, from years nine to 12, entered the initial competition stages. Melbourne International Comedy Festival works to develop new and emerging comedy talent in a suite of developmental programs, including RAW Comedy and Deadly Funny. IN OTHER NEWS Class Clowns producer Tom Dickins said this had been a "uniquely challenging" year for parents, schools, venues and young comedians. He was impressed with the result. "I am frankly astonished at the exceptional level of talent, commitment, self-awareness and wit on display from this year's finalists, particularly in light of the challenges they have faced and overcome," Mr Dickins said. "The future of our industry is clearly in capable - and very talented - hands." Almeida was not sure where comedy might take her but she was having fun along the way.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/a58408ba-60b1-45a4-bfd6-32a4f96a17fb.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg