The new traffic light intersection at Albert Street and Hertford Street in Sebastopol will have a "raised platform" to encourage driver safety. The state government, in a media release, described the design as "similar to speed humps". The intersection, which connects the Midland Highway to the Glenelg Highway, will be the "first of its kind in Ballarat to feature a new safety-boosting design," the release states. READ MORE: Ballarat road works: No detailed timeline for when intersection works will be completed "Raised safety platform are elevated sections of road designed to reduce vehicle speeds as they approach and travel through high-risk areas. "The platforms are similar to speed humps but involve raising an entire intersection at the entrance and departure points through a gentle increase in gradient to ensure vehicles maintain a safe speed until they have passed through. "New designs released by Regional Roads Victoria show that the entire centre of the intersection with traffic lights will be raised, ensuring that drivers enter and exit at a safer speed." Works on the intersection have provoked exasperation from businesses in the area, with high anti-gawk screens in place, and part of Hertford Street closed for six weeks in February and March. Further south in Sebastopol, work on the Docwra Street traffic lights has also begun. IN THE NEWS As reported earlier this week, there is still no firm timeline on when the $60 million Keeping Ballarat Moving upgrades will be complete across the city, including in Wendouree and Delacombe. The construction of the new "raised safety platform" at Hertford Street will begin "later this year". Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/2f69dcbd-85d3-4f79-bf3c-f17ea5bd581c.jpg/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg