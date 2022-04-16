Person flees scene after car hits power pole and rolls in Brown Hill

news, latest-news,

UPDATE 6pm: Police have revealed a fifth occupant was in the car which lost control and crashed in Brown Hill on Saturday afternoon but allegedly fled the scene. Another one of the occupants was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The person who left the scene is yet to be located as of Saturday evening, according to Victoria Police Media, and the exact circumstances of the crash are yet to be determined. Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. PREVIOUSLY: Four people are lucky to be alive after their vehicle crashed through a power pole and rolled on Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the scene on Strickland Parade in Brown Hill near the Ballarat-Burrumbeet Road exit, to find the '00s model BMW on its roof just before 4.30pm. A road sign appeared clipped and a power pole was struck, splintering it - Powercor crews were also on the scene. It's not known if there were any significant injuries or if anyone was taken to hospital - it's understood there were four people in the car. Victoria Police, Ambulance Victoria, the CFA and FRV have been contacted for further information. The incident follows a car crashing into a building in Mount Clear and a speeder stopped by police on the Western Freeway allegedly speeding at 166km/h on Saturday. MORE TO COME

