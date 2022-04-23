news, latest-news,

Talk to anyone who regularly goes between Ballarat and Geelong and they'll say the same thing - those roadworks are terrible. Talk to the residents and workers in the towns along the way, and they'll share much stronger views. The project was announced in 2019, with works getting under way in 2020 - near Ballarat, a safer journey from Buninyong to Scotsburn, following new overtaking lanes being built to the south near Geelong. The initial plan was to widen the road and install safety barriers, with improvements to a number of intersections. There's a sign near the Mount Buninyong Road turnoff that states the works are due to be finished by "mid-2021" - and it'll still be a while until it's fully done, according to Regional Roads Victoria. That's not good enough, residents in Elaine and Meredith say - for some, their businesses have been affected by frustrated drivers choosing not to stop, and for others, it's a safety concern. Particularly when the speed limits between Meredith and Buninyong went from 100km/h to 80km/h, then down to 60km/h and even 40km/h, those same frustrated drivers would often speed or make dangerous overtaking moves. FROM NOVEMBER: Midland Highway upgrades past Buninyong set to finish in 2022 While the worst of the speed limit changes were gone on Friday, there were still several 80km/h zones for "loose stones", and one patch of 40km/h while surveying work took place. There are still stretches near Scotsburn with posts for median barriers, but no ropes installed. One resident said things would be fine if the works took six months, but it's "atrocious" it's taken years. Another business owner said it was a "nightmare", especially heading to Buninyong and back for school, while a third said it was a "disgrace", and was concerned more sealing works would be required soon after the initial works are fully completed. In its defence, Regional Roads Victoria said the summer's wet weather had pushed back the works again, after they were expected to be completed earlier this year - and before that, mid-2021, as the sign says. The Department of Transport's Grampians regional director Michael Bailey thanked the community for its patience. "Our crews will soon complete vital works to improve safety and reduce road trauma on the Midland Highway between Buninyong and Clarendon," he said in a statement. "Due to long periods of wet weather - particularly in late spring and early summer - there has been extended delays to the completion of this project." "We acknowledge the upgrade has had significant impacts on the community and we thank them for their patience." According to RRV, it'll be one more month - all works will be completed by mid-May, but then it was supposed to be completed much earlier than that. Resurfacing was completed earlier this month and final line marking works, audio tactile lines and wire-rope barrier installation is all under way and will be completed in coming weeks. IN THE NEWS The road has been reverted to 80km/h and will return to 100km/h once works are complete, RRV promised - some major country roads, including the Princes Freeway near Tynong and Garfield in Gippsland, have had speed limits dropped to 80km/h. The section of the Midland Highway was identified as one of Victoria's most high-risk regional roads with eight people injured and one person losing their life on this stretch between 2012 and 2017, according to RRV. The roadwork fun continues in Buninyong, with ongoing streetscape upgrades on Warrenheip Street, while in Sebastopol, the Keeping Ballarat Moving project to install traffic lights at Hertford and Docwra streets will continue until late 2022. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/26dcec4d-3126-4c82-9f2b-c210e0cd8ae6.jpg/r12_242_4732_2909_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg