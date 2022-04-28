news, latest-news,

Workers who have lost their lives on the job were remembered on Thursday at a ceremony to mark International Workers Memorial Day. The ceremony took place at the Regional Workers Memorial in Winter Valley, close to the site of the Delacombe trench collapse which killed two construction workers three years ago. Work is underway to create a permanent memorial at the site to all regional workers who have died at, or from, their workplace. IN OTHER NEWS A crowd of about 60 people including family and friends of workers who have not come home from their jobs, and representatives from government, unions, law firms and others gathered to mark the day. "For regional workers to be remembered in regional towns is a really important acknowledgement of those that have been lost, but also a reminder of the work many are still doing and need to continue to do to make sure these things don't happen," said Dr Lana Cormie whose husband Charlie Howkins died in the trench collapse, and who now works to improve workplace safety.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/f5b37cbe-2fa9-4200-a3c8-a80523d983e6.jpg/r0_250_4925_3033_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg