Council will lobby more strongly for gambling reform as the city continues to lose millions of dollars each month through pokie machines. The City of Ballarat officially adopted its new Gambling Harm Minimisation Policy last week, updating a document from 2011. The former document contained detailed statistics and definitions regarding problem gambling, and pushed both for a collaborative discussion with venues on how to minimise gambling harm and for the state government to reduce the cap on machines in the city. READ MORE: Robin Hood Hotel promises to repay thousands to install eight more machines The new document, which followed a consultation process late last year, is more explicit, stating council will advocate more strongly for a reduction in the number of pokies, or electronic gaming machines, in the city, and that council events and meetings will not be held in venues with pokies. That said, "(l)arger events (sporting, festive and partnered) may continue to be held at such venues when required" - council owns Mars Stadium and the buildings around it but leases it to operators, and is part of the committee of management for Bray Raceway, both of which have venues that have EGMs on-site. "The prevalence and accessibility of EGMs in the Ballarat area, and their potential harmful impacts on the community, are also of concern to Council. A large body of evidence exists that demonstrates the adverse consequences resulting from problem gambling, including financial loss, relationship breakdown, emotional or psychological distress, issues with work or study, criminal activity and reduced health and wellbeing," the document states. "Council will oppose any planning and licensing application for additional EGMs and the transfer of EGMs in the municipality where there is solid evidence that the application will have negative social and economic impacts and minimal community benefit." The new policy will ban clubs and businesses with pokies from applying to City of Ballarat Community Impact Grant Program from July 1, and commits council to "advocate that any EGMs given up by venues are automatically removed from the regional cap", currently set at 663 machines. It's noted council has limited control over gambling regulations, which is a state government jurisdiction, but "as the closest level of government to the community, local government is best placed to understand the effects of gambling and to limit the negative impacts of gambling on their communities". Mayor Daniel Moloney said in a statement the new policy "strengthens (council's) commitment to reducing gambling harm across the municipality wherever possible". IN THE NEWS "As a Council, we are very aware of the effects of gambling harm across Ballarat and we want to make sure we make every effort to reduce that damage," he said. "While gambling regulation is controlled by the State Government, we can still advocate to influence policy decision making and to help promote harm minimisation programs that could benefit our residents." More than $5 million was spent on pokies in Ballarat in March 2022, according to the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission. Need to talk? Phone Gambler's Help on 1800 858 858, Ballarat Cafs on 5337 3333, or Lifeline on 13 11 14. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

