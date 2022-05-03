news, latest-news,

Music-lovers in Ballarat and across Australia have set a new record for Spilt Milk festival, selling out the event's allocation of pre-sale tickets in a record ten minutes. A stacked line-up of local and international names was announced last week including artists Flume, Stormzy, The Wombats, Ninajirachi, FISHER, G Flip, Genesis Owusu, Mallrat, Spacey Jane, A.GIRL, PEACH PRC - and more. Around 20,000 punters are expected to descend on Victoria Park on December 3 as the event returns to Ballarat for the first time since 2019. READ MORE: Speaking to The Courier this month, Ballarat acting mayor Cr Amy Johnson said it was wonderful to see the city "buzzing" again. "With people out and about enjoying the city and also to see visitors returning to Ballarat in increasing numbers, this festival is another great opportunity to attract people back to the city post-COVID and it will be a fantastic boost for our hospitality and tourism industry," she said. Cr Johnson said the 2019 event resulted in around 100 local people employed and an economic impact of $3.7 million, which council hoped would exceed $4 million in 2022. "We had a total of 23,000 visitors to Ballarat during the 2019 festival, of which 7,000 stayed overnight and we had around 6,000 local people attending the festival to take advantage of the incredible lineup of local national and international artists." The event will also take place in Canberra on November 26 and - in a new location for the festival - the Gold Coast, on December 4. For those that missed out on pre-sale tickets, general admission tickets will go live at 8am on Thursday, May 5. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/aab348d8-7781-4436-b655-f459dbeb3939.jpg/r9_329_4002_2585_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg