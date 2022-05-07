news, federal-election,

Ballarat's candidates are locked in and early voting's about to start: it's federal election time again. Pre-polling opens on May 9 - if you can't vote on the actual election day, May 21, you can go down early to one of two polling places. SEE PRE-POLLING PLACES HERE: From May 9 to May 20, there will be a pre-polling station set up at the Ballarat Showgrounds on Creswick Road, open from 8am to 8pm Monday to Thursday, and on Friday May 13, and open Saturday May 14 9am to 4pm. On Friday, May 20, it'll be open 8am to 6pm, and on election day itself, it will be open 8am to 6pm. Next week, a second pre-polling station will open at Phoenix P-12 Community College in Sebastopol - on Saturday, May 14, it will be open 9am to 4pm; from Monday, May 16 to Thursday, May 19, it'll be open 8.30am to 5.30pm, and on Friday, May 20, it'll be open 8.30am to 6pm - it won't be open on election day. The full list of election day polling places, on May 21, is being compiled - keep an eye on the AEC website, and The Courier, for interactive maps, and for a guide as to where you can get a good democracy sausage. There will be polling booths across Ballarat and in almost every smaller town in the electorate. The federal seat of Ballarat covers all of the City of Ballarat and Hepburn Shire, with the northern part of Golden Plains Shire - to about Linton and Lethbridge - and the western part of Moorabool Shire, to Gordon. Last election, incumbent Catherine King was the winner, with 47.8 per cent of first preferences, defeating Liberal candidate Timothy Vo 61-39 in two-party-preferred. There are eight candidates for the seat of Ballarat, and The Courier's spoken to as many as we can in advance to introduce themselves. Attempts have been made to contact the One Nation candidate, Rosalie Taxis, through the party's head office - she has not appeared at the ballot draw or either of the candidate forums, nor is it clear if she lives in or near the Ballarat electorate. Each of the profiles are available online. Key on the agenda - infrastructure for a growing city, responding to the pandemic and climate crises, and bringing more attention to the regions. Last month, the ballot order for the candidates was decided. There's more information available at the AEC website. - former Ballarat mayor - standing for the first time, appeared at both candidate forums - prioritising pushing the major parties for action on climate change - advocating for dental on Medicare and increasing welfare and pension payments - "I think this is the most important election in my lifetime" - lawyer living in Talbot - standing for the first time, has not appeared at a candidate forum - calling for more infrastructure funding in Ballarat, but concerned about the Western Victoria Transmission Network Project - locked in funding to rebuild the Sebastopol Senior Citizens Centre - "I believe I have the right integrity and skillset for Ballarat, and the connection to Ballarat." - Daylesford author - running for the third time - first time in 1996, then again in 2019 - appeared at both candidate forums - intends to reform the financial system and fiat currency via referendum - promoting new anti-pollution technology - "Everyone was born into this monetary economy system but we do have a choice in which system we live in now." - business owner, kinesiology and myotherapy practitioner from Wheatsheaf - running for the first time, appeared at both candidate forums - opposed to vaccine mandates - wants more done to help the environment, party notes nitrogen is a bigger concern than carbon dioxide - "This is my moment, just give it a go". - business owner from Smythesdale - standing for the first time, did not appear at candidate forums - focus on upskilling Ballarat, and balancing growth - strongly opposed to vaccine mandates - "We know how to run a company, and running a country is very similar to running a company, and that's I think that's what Australians want." - no detail provided - possible "ghost candidate" - person with the same name ran for One Nation in 2020 Queensland state election for the seat of South Brisbane - One Nation have been emailed for further information - lawyer from Ballarat, grew up in Creswick - studying a Masters in policy - focus on personal freedoms and independence - running for the first time, did not appear at candidate forums - "I have thrown my hat in the ring at this election to stand alongside individuals in Ballarat who have fought like hell to make decisions for themselves, their families and their businesses" - incumbent - first stood in 2001, Ballarat MP since - currently shadow infrastructure spokesperson - appeared at both candidate forums - committed money for urgent care centre in Ballarat's west, rebuilding the Sebastopol Senior Citizens Centre, and cleaning up the Yarrowee - focus on upskilling Ballarat, advocating to change transmission network planning process - "It was terrific when we were in government, I saw what we could do and the power of government." 