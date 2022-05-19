The Courier

An Alfredton mother shares her struggles of getting a Jansen de Vries diagnosis for her daughter

By Malvika Hemanth
Updated May 20 2022 - 4:43am, first published May 19 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UPHILL BATTLE: Jarod Collins and Rhianna Fox with their children James and Odessa. Odessa has Jansen de Vries syndrome and is only one of two people in Australia who has the syndrome. Picture: Adam Trafford.

A child's early developmental stages, be it their first crawl, their first step or their first walk, is something many parents eagerly anticipate and cherish. However, one Alfredton mother has had to wait longer than most to experience these key milestones with her daughter.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.