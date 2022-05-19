Man charged over a series of alleged arson incidents near Ballarat granted bail

A man who told police "I don't have a reason" after allegedly lighting 11 bush and grass fires in the Chepstowe area has been granted bail.
The Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard alcohol was a contributing factor for Joshua White, 28, relating to 11 counts of intentionally causing a bushfire between December 2021 and May 2022.
Advertisement
The incidents happened at various locations in Chepstowe and surrounds, including at White's Chepstowe home with a majority of the fires allegedly lit with matches or a cigarette lighter - with the exception of the most recent fire, in which petrol was used as an accelerant.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Jack Fletcher told the court White posed an unacceptable risk to the community given the consistent alleged offending and escalation to accelerant use.
"There's an unacceptable risk - the nature of the offending over a period of time," Senior Constable Fletcher said, noting some incidents allegedly "happened in the peak of summer in a total fire ban".
"There's been a disregard for people and property."
The court heard the fires had varying levels of severity, with the largest fire spreading to bushland near Station Lane in Carngham on February 4, 2022.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police informant Detective Senior Constable Tim Le Maitre told the court White had partially admitted to five of the 11 incidents, including the Station Lane fire, in a police interview on Wednesday evening.
In the interview White told police of the incident, "I did that one coming home from cricket, I don't have a reason".
Days later, on February 9, another fire spread within four hundred metres of a pine plantation.
On another occasion, at the rural property where White lived, the court heard his father discovered a fire, with police later observing White drinking a beer and watching the burn.
"The parent of the accused admitted the accused has an issue with alcohol ... 'he's quite upset with himself after lighting the fires', but he couldn't quite explain why he [does] it," Detective Senior Constable Le Maitre said.
The police informant said the case was based on circumstantial evidence and that White was charged based on a similarity factor in that a majority of the fires were lit in the same way.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann raised concerns about the accused's alcohol consumption, particularly following his cricket trainings.
"The nutshell of this case is what can be put in place to stop him reoffending at this time," he said.
"Alcohol is often consumed at the end of training and games ... I'm afraid the drinking culture in country towns is quite strong."
Defence for White said he had strong prospects of rehabilitation, and the risk of drinking post-cricket training was lowered as the season was over until October.
Advertisement
White's defence also noted the change in seasons to cooler months meant a lower fire risk, and the accused's stable personal circumstances lowered the risk to the community.
"The majority of Mr White's time is spent at work ... in terms of home environment he lives with his mother and father," the defence said.
"I am assured Mr White has support ... he has a really strong family network."
Magistrate Stratmann said he weighed up range of factors in his decision, including White's living arrangements, employment, likely amount of time in custody, access to alcohol counselling through a bail support program.
"He's not sure of an explanation of what happens when he drinks alcohol," he said.
"There are risks here, there's no doubt about it ... I intend to grant bail today under very stringent conditions."
Advertisement
Magistrate Stratmann said he observed White listening intently throughout the proceedings.
Speaking directly to the accused, he outlined the bail conditions including that he must live at home, not leave Victoria, meet a curfew, report twice weekly to a police station, adhere to the support program - and not drink alcohol.
"The risk factors are so real that you must not drink alcohol," Magistrate Stratmann said.
"You're in quite a serous spot right, you cannot move outside of these bail conditions," he said.
"I don't want to see you back here."
White will return to court on August 11.
Advertisement
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.