With a "stinker" of a flu season looming, lower than expected vaccination rates have experts concerned about the impact of influenza across already-exhausted workforces and the toll it could take on children.
A surge in flu infections diagnosed over the past fortnight, coupled with a big increase in COVID cases particularly around Ballarat where there are now 2150 active cases, could put even more pressure on an already-stretched health system.
"This flu season is already shaping up to be a stinker," said UFS chief executive Lynne McLennan.
According to the Victorian Sentinel Practice Influenza Network the number of confirmed cases of flu is more than 70 times higher than at the same time last year. In the week ending May 15 there were 1806 flu cases diagnosed.
Historically, flu notification rates have been highest in children, particularly those aged under 2 and the highest hospitalisation rates have been in children aged under six months, followed by those aged six months to two.
Children in that age group have not yet experienced a 'normal' winter of being exposed to various viruses that help build the immune system because the past two winters have been in lockdown.
"The general consensus is, particularly in young children, their immune system evolves and matures by exposure to various challenges and because the last couple of years they've come through those challenges have been fairly minimal so most are not going to have as robust immune systems as if they had been through a typical winter," said UFS chief pharmacist Peter Fell.
Among the laboratory confirmed flu cases reported to Victorian health authorities so far this year, people aged 15 to 24 and children aged younger than 10 have been hit hardest.
What is also concerning health authorities is the low take-up of flu vaccine. Just 10 per cent of Victorians have had the jab this year compared to 35 per cent last year.
"The uptake for the flu vaccine is not quite what we expected which is a little concerning," Mr Fell said.
"There's definitely an element of vaccine fatigue, and still a bit of a misconception that the COVID vaccine gives some protection around influenza but that is not the case.
Pretty much all areas of the health profession are extremely under-resourced and overworked at the moment, as are a lot of industries, and the last thing we need is to add additional pressure to the health care sector, supply chain industries and education with staff being unavailable because of influenza- Peter Fell
"The big concern realistically is because people, for the last couple of winters, have been a lot more heavily protected via being more self-conscious around infection and hygiene management, wearing masks and things like that ... their inherent immune function will have deteriorated somewhat."
He called for people to get the flu vaccine, wear masks, practice social distancing and take more stringent hygiene measures not only to protect themselves and their family, but the whole community.
"Pretty much all areas of the health profession are extremely under-resourced and overworked at the moment, as are a lot of industries, and the last thing we need is to add additional pressure to the health care sector, supply chain industries and education with staff being unavailable because of influenza," he said.
Ballarat Community Health manager health promotion Louise Feery reiterated Mr Fell's plea for Ballarat residents to get their flu vaccine.
"Getting vaccinated is your best protection against the flu and it also means you won't spread the virus to others," she said.
"It's so important to be vaccinated against the flu this year. Now that our borders are open and restrictions have eased, our experts are predicting a resurgence of flu over winter."
The flu vaccination is available for all people, including children aged six months and over. Flu vaccination is available from your GP or pharmacist for people over the age of 10.
