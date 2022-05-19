BEST advice from a leading artisan baker to home bakers for sourdough loaves - patience, time and letting the dough rest. What was an iso-trend is still fuelling an appetite for people to prove they can rise to the challenge with 1816 head baker Josh Chapman.
A sold-out masterclass with Mr Chapman is one of the key offerings for The Food Edit, a new addition to Ballarat Heritage Festival from this weekend.
Cooking demonstrations also on the menu, such as Mr Jones' Chinese dumplings and Peter Ford's bull boar sausage, are also proving popular with people keen to take their iso-boosted skills to the next level out of lockdowns.
"We had lots of people coming in and asking for tips and advice when they were at home," Mr Chapman said.
"...People seem to have tried [making sourdough] a few times at home and are now starting to come out a buy it more now."
Mr Chapman said the new foodie twist to Ballarat Heritage Festival had created a lot of buzz with local producers, especially for cross-promotions such as the bakery supplying Tim Bone's toasties.
While the bakery was getting busier, Mr Chapman encouraged people to persist and have fun with bread-making.
City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney had a taste of sourdough making on Thursday and quipped time and patience the craft demanded was a test for him.
Cr Moloney said The Food Edit, which also featured high teas and tours, helped promote Ballarat's growing reputation as a foodie destination with such a big weekend ahead. Ballarat Heritage Festival's launch coincides with AFL in town and Rowing Australia national championships.
"People probably take for granted how many big weekends we have in Ballarat," Cr Moloney said.
"Winning a national tourism award [for the heritage festival] was a big deal for us but now it's about how we take that and make it better every year. Food and drink is a great way to people's hearts."
Cr Moloney said plans were underway to add more Indigenous flavour to Ballarat Heritage Festival.
Ballarat Heritage Festival has typically delivered $1million in economic benefits.
