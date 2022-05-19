The Courier

Shake up at ESTA as report highlights cracks in the system

Updated May 19 2022 - 7:30am, first published 5:11am
Victoria's triple zero call service will be rebranded and brought under government control.

Mount Helen call-centre staff could face extra training and a name change of the organisation following a concerning report into the ESTA service.

Local News

