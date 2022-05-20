Lake Wendouree has conceded reigning best-and-fairest Nick Rippon is unlikely to play this Ballarat Football Netball League season.
The club is in continued discussions with the onballer, though he has expressed his desire to travel overseas after two COVID-interrupted years.
Rippon signed with the Lakers at the end of 2019 after seven years in the VFL and planned to play a part of the 2020 season before travelling overseas.
Border closures grounded Rippon and saw him play all 10 games last season for a return of 12 goals.
The 28-year-old was named in the Lakers' best in all but one game and earned a place in the BFNL team of the year.
Rippon hasn't featured for the Lakers this season.
His absence is a further blow to a young midfield group already missing former captain Ash Simpson, who suffered a season-ending Achille's injury.
Lake Wendouree travels to play the winless Sunbury on Saturday and is bolstered by the inclusion of a former AFL forward.
Fergus Greene has been named to make his club debut with his VFL club Box Hill Hawks having the bye.
Greene nominated the Lakers as his home club last season but didn't feature in the BFNL due to his success in the state league.
The 24-year-old kicked 30 goals from nine VFL games last year.
Half-back flanker Scott Carlin has been named as an emergency having not featured since round two after being promoted to Geelong's VFL side.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
