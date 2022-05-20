Greater Western Victoria Rebels star and Darley junior Aaron Cadman has been named in the AFL Academy team that will represent Australia against Collingwood's VFL side on Saturday.
Cadman was one of four players added to the academy earlier this month after a strong start to the NAB League season.
Advertisement
The 18-year-old has kicked eight goals in four games, twice being named the Rebels' best-on-ground, while averaging 14.5 disposals and 5.5 marks per match.
The players selected in the NAB AFL Academy have participated in an accelerated Australian Football and personal development program, established to best prepare them for elite competitions.
The squad will train at The Hangar, home of the Essendon Football Club on Friday, with a jumper presentation to be held that night.
IN OTHER SPORTS NEWS:
The match against Collingwood will be held at Skybus Stadium at 3pm on Saturday.
National Academy Manager and coach Tarkyn Lockyer said Saturday's match would showcase the elite talent within the NAB AFL Academy.
"The players selected in the 2022 NAB AFL Academy represent the future of the AFL and have been selected as recognition for their football potential," Lockyer said. "Selection into the squad is great recognition for all the players and continues to highlight the AFL as the first-choice sport for our most talented athletes. It is extremely pleasing to have all states and territories represented within the squad.
"Saturday's game against Collingwood VFL will provide our most talented young footballers the opportunity to compete against a senior team and display their talent ahead of the 2022 NAB AFL Draft.
"I congratulate all players who have been named in the NAB AFL Academy and I cannot wait to see them in action on Saturday."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.