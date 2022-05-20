The Courier

Rebels forward Aaron Cadman named to play for AFL Academy team

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated May 20 2022 - 5:31am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Cadman will line up for the AFL Academy this weekend.

Greater Western Victoria Rebels star and Darley junior Aaron Cadman has been named in the AFL Academy team that will represent Australia against Collingwood's VFL side on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.