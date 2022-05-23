The Courier

The last of the V8 Interceptors: cinema history comes to town

By James Couzens
Updated May 23 2022 - 9:14pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The last of the V8 Interceptors: cinema history comes to town

Cinematic history came to Ballarat on Saturday in the ongoing push to lure people to the Bridge Mall.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.