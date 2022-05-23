The last of the V8 Interceptors: cinema history comes to town

Cinematic history came to Ballarat on Saturday in the ongoing push to lure people to the Bridge Mall.
Props from, and linked to, renowned director George Miller's post-apocalyptic masterpiece, Mad Max, were the centre of attention at a classic and vintage car rally.
Advertisement
While all manner of vehicles, including a Morris Mini 1100, a Volkswagen Beetle, a Ford Fairlane Sport Coupe, and a MG MGB were featured in the shopping strip, it was the muscle cars and motorcycles from the 1979 Mel Gibson-starring feature which pulled the crowds.
Mad Max cast member and stunt man Dale Bensch enthusiastically travelled to town for the occasion.
Mr Bensch's Mad Max Interceptor Ford Coupe, a mechanised icon of the silver screen, impressed many during the exhibition, but he was clearly particularly proud of his Mad Max Z900 motorbike, also on display, which he bought brand new in 1976.
Mr Bensch himself rode the cycle in the film having put himself forward to be an extra at the time.
"There was a flyer outside a motorbike shop in Melbourne," Mr Bensch recalled of how he became involved in the movie.
"They were looking for extras. There were four of us who got in there. Then they used us as cheap labour to do some stunt work too."
Mr Bensch and his fellow amateur actors were not trained stuntmen and they received a paltry $30 or $50 a day depending on the allocated tasks.
Two scenes in which Mr Bensch was heavily involved live long in the memories of rabid Mad Max fans.
"I did a 'donut' and a crash on a bridge," Mr Bensch said.
When addressing the bridge crash scene, Mr Bensch beamed.
"A lot of people in the world thought the rider was killed; it was me!" he said.
"I stuffed that up; I hung onto the bike and flipped over with it."
IN THE NEWS:
Mad Max holds a special place in Mr Bensch's heart.
"It came out in 1979, (but) I never went to any Mad Max events until 2009, the thirtieth anniversary at Little River.
"It took me that long to get the confidence to get out there.
Advertisement
"The reaction was so great, I've been going to these things ever since.
"From then on, it's been the highlight of my life."
Bridge Mall general manager Germaine Davey, who organised the event with car enthusiast David Gamble, in a quest to support the mall's traders, was thrilled with exhibitors coming from as far afield as Swan Hill and Warrnambool.
Ms Davey's aims are clear.
"We want to invigorate this area," she said.
Ms Davey remains passionate about the area and its traders.
Advertisement
"(The mall) is a massive employer of people," she said.
"These people work really hard; they're working all the time.
"We have a heap of new shops coming in. We've just had (clothing retailer) Ghanda come in; they've put major investment into this precinct."
Ms Davey is keen for community members to continue to support the mall's traders and the area's initiatives.
"At the end of the day, we can only do what we do," Ms Davey said.
"The public has to get in there and help us make Ballarat better."
Advertisement
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.