St John of God stops visitors to Ballarat hospital amid rising COVID-19 cases

By Melanie Whelan
Updated May 24 2022 - 7:59am, first published 7:50am
St John of God Ballarat Hospital

St John of God Healthcare will halt all visitors to its Ballarat hospital from Tuesday at midnight due to rising COVID-19 cases in the community.

