St John of God stops visitors to Ballarat hospital amid rising COVID-19 cases

St John of God Healthcare will halt all visitors to its Ballarat hospital from Tuesday at midnight due to rising COVID-19 cases in the community.
The healthcare provider announced the late change via its social media channels on Tuesday evening, with a statement reading there was an "escalated risk to our patients and caregivers".
This restriction will remain in place for at least seven days.
Ballarat is the only St John of God Hospital in the state to block visitors with fellow regional hospitals in Geelong, Warrnambool and Bendigo still operating with limited visitor numbers.
As of Tuesday evening, Grampians Health Ballarat had not made any changes to its visitor policy since gradually re-opening to visitors under limited numbers on May 2.
Ballarat recorded 320 new cases on Tuesday with 1980 known active infections in the community. This is a drop on last week where Ballarat's active cases topped 2100 known infections.
Under St John of God Ballarat Hospital restrictions, visitor exemptions will be considered for child patients, patients receiving end-of-life care, patients with a disability requiring carer support and maternity patients.
Permitted visitors who are not fully vaccinated are only allowed to visit patients receiving end of life care, and must return a negative Rapid Antigen Test prior to entry.
