The Courier

Alleged road rage leaves motorcyclist with injuries down to the bone

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
May 25 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alleged road rage leaves motorcyclist with injuries down to the bone

A man allegedly ran a motorcyclist off the road in an road rage incident, causing him injuries that left him in hospital for days, the Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.