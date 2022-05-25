Alleged road rage leaves motorcyclist with injuries down to the bone

A man allegedly ran a motorcyclist off the road in an road rage incident, causing him injuries that left him in hospital for days, the Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard.
Jacob Despea was charged with dangerous driving and recklessly causing injury for an incident in Wendouree on March 19.
Advertisement
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Giles Brown told the court the complainant and Despea first encountered each other at an intersection.
The complainant allegedly observed Despea staring at him from his car and "revved" his motorcycle in greeting.
The court heard CCTV footage showed Despea's car travelling down Grevillea Road in Wendouree, following the motorcyclist towards the Gillies Street North roundabout.
"As the [complainant] approached the Gillies Street roundabout, the motorcycle slowed, the accused's car then struck the rear wheel of the motorcycle," Senior Constable Brown said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The complainant lost control of his motorcycle, sliding sideways along the gutter, striking star pickets.
He suffered multiple injuries to his left leg and ankle, including one injury to his shin that went down to the bone.
The court heard the complainant then regained control of his motorcycle and, with no feeling in his left foot, continued travelling.
Despea allegedly continued to followed him for 100 metres down Grevillea Road.
The complainant drove his motorcycle to a friend's house and was taken to Ballarat Base Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.
The court heard an altercation later occurred between Despea and the motorcycle rider's friend at Despea's grandfather's house.
Police were called and Despea was taken to hospital.
The severity of his injuries and seriousness of the incident between Despea and the friend are in dispute.
Of the CCTV footage, Despea's defence said it did not clearly show what happened, and argued the first interaction between the complainant and Despea was at the roundabout.
"Certainly he was driving too close to the complainant, but there was no deliberate action," the defence said.
"It is certain that they travelled some distance together ... it is not as if he followed him."
Advertisement
Defence for Despea also said he suffered "complex and interlacing" mental disorders including anxiety, and said he may be on the autism spectrum.
The court heard when police located the accused's car at his grandfather's house they observed damage consistent with rubber and gouge marks.
Police also observed fresh rubber and gouge marks along the gutter near the roundabout.
Senior Constable Brown said Despea stated he had travelled a reasonable distance behind the motorcycle in the police interview that followed the observations.
Senior Constable Brown said Despea denied being involved in any collision, and said the following incident with the complainant's friend was unprovoked.
The motorcycle rider was discharged from hospital four days after the roundabout incident.
Advertisement
Presiding Magistrate Letizia Torres said the incident was complex and further analysis was required.
Magistrate Torres ordered a forensic report that will look at Despea's prior criminal history, history of violence, possible autism diagnosis and risk to the community.
Despea has not yet entered a plea for the charges.
The matter will return to court in July.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.