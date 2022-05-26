A Ballarat author and illustrator have come together to teach the next generation about Ballarat's Anzac history.
Children's book Three Thousand Eight Hundred and One Trees, which is being launched on Thursday, recounts the story of the Lucas Girls who raised money to build the Arch of Victory and plant the trees in the Avenue of Honour.
Advertisement
Both author Naomi Irvin and illustrator Liv Lorkin said it was an honour to be involved.
Ms Irvin said she had learnt a lot about the memorial arch history.
IN THE NEWS:
"The whole story really surprised me, it is all about community spirit, coming together and having a can-do attitude," she said.
Previously, Ms Irvin had done research about the history of the arch and the story of the Lucas Girls for an article.
"I had fallen in love with the story and jumped at the chance to be involved (with the book)," she said.
Using the Avenue of Memories book by Phil Roberts and her own research, she was able to retell the story for a younger audience.
"If kids have a little spark about the story or they look at the avenue differently or know one thing more than they did yesterday then we have done our job," Ms Irvin said.
Ms Lorkin then took Ms Irvin's words as well as Mr Roberts' book to learn about the characters she would sood bring to life.
"(Mr Roberts' book) had fantastic imagery of the people involved and I was able to create images in their likeness," she said.
Ms Lorkin wanted to create illustrations that were both historically accurate and engaging for her audience.
"I wanted to bridge between historical accuracy and a fun style and ended up with something quirky and bright," she said.
Through Ms Lorkin's research and engagement with the story she learnt her grandmother-in-law was involved with the Lucas' girls.
She said it added that little something special to be personally involved.
"My favourite page is about the 1st women AFL match to raise money to build the arch," Ms Lorkin said.
Advertisement
"I wanted to capture the pride and atmosphere."
Money raised from book sales will go to the Arch of Victory and Avenue of Honour Committee to continue their work.
The book will be available at Ivy and Co, Orchard Cafe Lucas, Arch View Cafe and Eau Verte Cafe as well as Collins Booksellers in Bridge Mall.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.