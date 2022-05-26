More support for bone marrow failure (BMF) research continues to flow from Ballarat.
MaxiTRANS has pledged $20,000 to Blake's Army, a foundation named after Ballarat boy Blake Dridan.
Advertisement
"We really want to start adding back to the local community," MaxiTRANS general manager Paul Buttler said.
Fifteen-year-old Blake has been battling a rare blood disorder for five years.
Bone marrow is the body's factory for healthy blood cells and interruptions to that process can be debilitating.
About 160 Australians are diagnosed every year and half of those will die from the condition.
IN THE NEWS:
"We want this local contribution to hopefully have a part to play in finding a cure," Mr Buttler said.
Alongside money to further research into bone marrow failure, Blake's Army also runs a leadership program for emergency services, Red Cross, the Lions Club and Salvation Army volunteers.
Also eligible for the program are nurses, paramedics and blood donors.
"Often when people ask for a donation they are not always giving things back," Mr Buttler said. "This solves two things - offering the leadership program and furthering research."
Blake's father Luke Dridan has worked for MaxiTRANS for seven years. Currently he is the sales and business analyst.
Mr Buttler said the family's struggle was something that influenced many people within the company.
"Personally, I know Luke, we saw him spend a huge amount of time in Melbourne while also trying to do his full-time job," Mr Buttler said. He sees this support as something that will be ongoing and hopes it will start conversations both in their workplace and in the wider community. "We are in it for the long haul," Mr Buttler said.
Mr Dridan said: "MaxiTRANS is one business which has ridden the rollercoaster of Blake's battle since day dot of his diagnosis.
"The people of MaxiTRANS could not have done more to support Blake and our entire family."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.