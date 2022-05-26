The Courier

MaxiTRANS Ballarat pledges donation to Blake's Army in support of research into bone marrow failure

NW
By Nieve Walton
May 26 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GIVING: MaxiTRANS employees have pledged $20,000 to Blake's Army, a foundation named after Ballarat boy Blake Dridan (inset). Pictures: Lachlan Bence, supplied.

More support for bone marrow failure (BMF) research continues to flow from Ballarat.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.