The Courier

Call to keep eyeing up prevention in urgent sight-loss warning for Ballarat

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated May 25 2022 - 9:26am, first published 7:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Call to keep eyeing up prevention in urgent sight-loss warning for Ballarat

WE could be seeing a lot more preventable eye diseases come into focus if left unchecked, Ballarat optometrist Rowena Fuller warns.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.