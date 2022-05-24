ICONIC anti-smoking campaign Sponge is back in the public spotlight with the Quit director hoping smokers in the Grampians region absorb the key messaging and butt out.
Dr Sarah White said research showed hard-hitting "negative" campaigns sparked immediate change and, after COVID-19 concerns understandably donating health advice for more than two years, a strong reminder was needed to prompt people to quit.
Ballarat and the wider Grampians region has traditionally had some of the state's highest smoking rates.
The latest data shows almost one in eight Ballarat adults (or 12.7 per cent) were smoking daily, slightly higher than the state average of 12 per cent. In Ararat, the rate of adults lighting up was even higher at 12.9 per cent daily.
We really need to pull out ads to bring quitting back to the top of people's to-do list.- Dr Sarah White, Quit director
"We really hope this is a call to use as motivation, even if people were not ready to quit smoking then and there but have questions about what they needed to do and what they need to think about," Dr White said.
"...Far, far, far more people are going to die from smoking-related disease in the next few years than from COVID-19. Smoking is the single leading cause of preventable disease.
"We really need to pull out ads to bring quitting back to the top of people's to-do list."
The Sponge campaign shows a sponge soaking up tar from cigarettes, the way lungs might absorb, then a pair of hands wrings out the black sponge.
Dr White said the public education campaign, first aired on televisions in 1979, was the most remembered anti-smoking advertisement.
She said it was still relevant and powerful because it helped people grasp that inhaling smoke or aerosols from e-cigarettes loaded the lungs with chemicals.
IN OTHER NEWS
Ballarat Community Health confirmed last month to The Courier that vaping was on the rise among young people and becoming a major health concern in the region.
BCH's health promotions manager Louise Feery said most parents and young people did not vaping products contained chemicals and greater education was needed on the health effects of using the products.
Dr White said a shock was needed.
"We've made nice ads before and people always say 'yeah, I know that if I stop smoking this will be better' but they keep smoking," Dr White said.
"Changes do start straightaway. One thing a lot of people tell Quitline is they feel a return of taste. Or, circulation returns to their fingers and toes, so they're not as cold in their fingers and toes anymore.
"Some people like that they don't smell like smoke anymore and their fingers aren't yellow.
"Small things can make a big difference to people."
Dr White said lungs worked hard to clear "gunk" off the lungs and breathing easier often also meant a greater return in energy.
Quitline offers professional counsellors who can offer tailored quitting advice and strategy and can improve successful quitting attempts. Call Quitline: 13 78 48
Ballarat Community Health also offers smoking cessation advice, including for parents and carers of young people. BCH's smoking cessation program also covers e-cigarettes. Call: 5338 4500.
The Quitline Difference TV campaign and Sponge advertisements launched Monday and run until July 2.
