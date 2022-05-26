The Courier
Medieval-themed movie featuring Kryal Castle and Trentham Falls released about to be released

Gabrielle Hodson
Gabrielle Hodson
Updated May 26 2022 - 9:06am, first published 3:30am
KRYAL: Hundreds of local extras turned up to Leigh Creek in 2017 for a jousting scene in the Siege of Robin Hood, which will be released shortly.

A medieval-themed action movie shot at Kryal Castle in 2017 is about to be released in 50 countries across the globe.

Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

