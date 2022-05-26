The Courier

Federation University partners with IBM for Ballarat emerging technologies hub

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated May 26 2022 - 8:00am, first published 7:15am
Future focus: An artist's impression of the new Emerging Technologies Hub at the SMB. Picture: contributed

Multi-national giant IBM is building a new "emerging technologies hub" at Federation University's SMB campus on Lydiard Street, promising access to open-source data to the community and a showcase for cutting-edge tech.

AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

