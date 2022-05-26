Big hospital works still under review at St John of God Ballarat

A wait for final approval is holding up major redevelopment works on Ballarat's private hospital.
A St John of God Ballarat Hospital spokesperson confirmed the approval process was still under way. The hospital's website touted works to likely start in June.
For now, basic fencing signals works ahead.
Further details on potential impacts to the hospital's services, and car parking, will be confirmed once the planning process is approved.
The $56 million expansion works will play out as the city's public hospital next door, Ballarat Base Hospital, continues to step up its $541.6 million overhaul.
Demolition works on two Base Hospital buildings off Drummond Street began last month with Grampians Health Ballarat also revealing a re-orientation of the hospital's main entrance to Sturt Street.
The hospital this month released fly-through conceptual vision for what the redevelopment would look like. This includes a building above the existing car park and a new foyer and entrance.
The new building is not proposed to interfere with Bailey's Mansion which has been on the site since 1883. The hospital, originally operating in the mansion, was opened by the Sisters of St John of God on May 9, 1915.
New redevelopment works are scheduled for completion by mid-next year.
Meanwhile, St John of God Ballarat Hospital remains closed to visitors until at least Wednesday due to COVID-19 concerns in the community.
