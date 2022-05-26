The Courier

Final approval needed before major redevelopment works get underway at St John of God Ballarat

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated May 26 2022 - 2:43am, first published 2:30am
Big hospital works still under review at St John of God Ballarat

A wait for final approval is holding up major redevelopment works on Ballarat's private hospital.

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

