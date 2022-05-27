Phoenix P-12 Community College students have reached out to thank Ballarat's frontline workers as they continue to face increasing challenges.
The college presented a 'gratitude wall' to Grampians Health - Ballarat on Thursday to recognise the extraordinary work of Ballarat Base Hospital frontline workers.
The 'gratitude wall' contains messages of support handwritten by all prep to year 12 Phoenix students.
Grampians Health chief people officer Claire Woods said the 'gratitude wall' was an important gesture of thanks for frontline workers at the Ballarat Base Hospital.
She said early in the coronavirus pandemic, there was a lot of gratitude for the hospital's frontline workers but it was needed now as there were currently increasing challenges.
Phoenix P-12 Community College learning specialist - strong communities, Josh Boon, said as part of a whole school initiative, students had been working with the resilience project, focusing on gratitude, empathy and mindfulness.
He said he helped student leaders to come up with the idea to write the short messages of support to frontline healthcare workers.
"From this, students from prep to year 12 have developed a 'gratitude wall' with messages of support to staff at Grampians Health," Mr Boon said.
We are so lucky in Ballarat. We have a great healthcare system in Ballarat and we are aware they have had a tough number of years.- Josh Boon
The students have written amazing messages which they hope healthcare workers will stop and read, and put a smile on their face.
Phoenix P-12 Community College principal Karen Snibson said Ballarat Base Hospital workers went above and beyond to help others.
"For us it's really about empowering our students to be able to say thanks to our healthcare workers, for them to have that sense of community and to be able to express their opinion," Ms Snibson said.
"I feel blessed to work in a community that has such wonderful health workers who have gone above and beyond to help others. To thank them is vital to us."
College captain and year 12 student Sean Robinson said it was great to be part of the project to gain an insight to the work healthcare staff were doing.
Phoenix P-12 Community College is part of the Resilience Project Partnership Program which builds resilience and promotes happiness in children and young people.
