While conservationists have found the state government's announcement of $4 million to be allocated to creating three new national parks in Victoria's Central West encouraging, they said it is only the first step in bringing the plan to fruition.
Victorian National Parks Association executive director Matt Ruchel said, although he welcomed the announcement, he was wary about the park's creation going ahead without a definitive timeline.
"It's good it's happening and any money is important and helpful towards creating these national parks but we've been calling on a clear timeline which we haven't received," Mr Ruchel said.
In addition to the $4 million funding announcement, the state government said critical surveying and mapping work by the Surveyor-General of Victoria was now underway.
Mr Ruchel said he was glad to see the state government reaffirming its commitment to the decision, but said legislation is key in seeing these national parks actually being established.
"It's encouraging to see the government reaffirm their commitment through providing resources to do a boundary survey but these parks are not created until they are legislated," Mr Ruchel said.
"It would be great to have a clear implementation timeline (of when it will be legislated) affirmed."
The funding, which will see the establishment of three parks, the largest being the combining of the Lerderderg State Park and Wombat State Forest to create the Wombat-Lerderderg National Park between Daylesford and Bacchus Marsh, as well as the Pyrenees National Park in west Avoca and Mount Buangor National Park in north Buangor, comes almost a year after the state government made their first announcement to create 65,106 hectares of national parks across central and western Victoria.
Daylesford Macedon Tourism CEO Steve Wroe said he supported the state government's decision saying it would be a drawcard for recreation and tourism in the Daylesford area.
"I wholeheartedly support the investment in forest and parks whether state or national," Mr Wroe said.
"Only good can come out of the enhancement of our state parks."
Mr Wroe also said the status of Lerderderg State Park becoming a national park could be especially advantageous in seeking funding to upgrade the Lerderderg Track.
"It will give our tourism board leverage to seek funding to upgrade our track for bush walkers so visitors and locals alike can have the appropriate infrastructure to really enjoy the area's natural environment," he said.
However, Mr Wroe expressed concern over the decision to give Lerderderg State Park a national park status as it may be a cause of contention among some visitors.
"There might be restrictions in place with the status which might preclude some recreational users from doing activities including four wheeled driving in the park which they may not like," he said.
The creation of these parks, which was initiated by recommendations from the Victorian Environmental Assessment Authority's final report into a two-year long Central West Investigation, tabled in August 2019, stated there would be no impacts to four-wheel driving, trail-bike riding, mountain biking, bushwalking, picnicking and nature observation.
However, the full extent of these impacts are yet to be fully determined until the plan is officially legislated in parliament.
