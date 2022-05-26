The funding, which will see the establishment of three parks, the largest being the combining of the Lerderderg State Park and Wombat State Forest to create the Wombat-Lerderderg National Park between Daylesford and Bacchus Marsh, as well as the Pyrenees National Park in west Avoca and Mount Buangor National Park in north Buangor, comes almost a year after the state government made their first announcement to create 65,106 hectares of national parks across central and western Victoria.