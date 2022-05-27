The Courier
Opinion

MELANIE WHELAN: Jordan Roughead truly led AFL by example

Updated May 27 2022 - 3:21am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RETURN: Jordan Roughead hangs out with grade four pupils Cayden Geljon, Ella Gleeson, Kate McClure and Reuben Haase at Villa Maria, St Francis Xavier Primary School, where he went to school.

JORDAN Roughead truly is one of the best role models in what AFL can offer.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.