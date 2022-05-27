The Courier

Cold snap on the way bringing gusty winds, showers and possible snow to the Ballarat region

Updated May 27 2022 - 9:27am, first published 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Snow could fall on Mount Buninyong for the first time this year, with a powerful cold front and low-pressure system to hit south-east Australia next week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.