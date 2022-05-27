Snow could fall on Mount Buninyong for the first time this year, with a powerful cold front and low-pressure system to hit south-east Australia next week.
The system will cross Victoria on Monday, bringing gusty showers, strong winds and possible storms.
Bureau of Meteorology, Senior meteorologist Jonathan How said it will be a very cold and wet few days.
"We'll see very, very strong winds with some of those showers and it will be very windy particularly across northern parts of the state...so we may be issuing a warning for damaging winds," Mr How said.
"We will see the coldest air move through on Tuesday, and that's when the snow level is forecast to drop to as low as 800 metres for some of those alpine peaks, but it will be very windy with blizzard conditions possible."
The snow level is expected to drop to 1200 metres on Monday, then to around 700 metres on Tuesday.
This means snow could fall on Mount Buninyong and Mount Warrenheip (at an altitude of more than 700 metres) and around Bullarto, near Daylesford.
Ballarat is forecast for tops of just nine degrees on Monday and Tuesday, 10 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday and nine degrees again next Friday.
My How said "For most people, it'd be quite a shock to the system as temperatures plummet to two to five degrees below average."
