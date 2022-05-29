How can I get involved in Reconciliation Week in Ballarat?

VISITORS to Lal Lal Reservoir can know learn more about the area's significance to Wadawurrung traditional owners, including place connections to spirit creator Bunjil.
New interpretive signage, unveiled in time for Reconciliation Week, is a collaborations between reservoir manager Central Highlands Water and key partner Barwon Water with traditional owners.
Lal Lal Reservoir is fed by Lal Lal Falls via Lal Lal Creek, and also from the West Moorabool River. The falls are particularly important to Wadawurrung people and the peoples of the Kulin Nation as an earhtly home to Bunjil.
The name Lal Lal is considered to mean dashing waters in Wadawurrung language.
Wadawurrung artist Billy-Jay O'Toole designed the sign, Our Country; Our Waterways which shares First Nations history and information about how Lal Lal Reservoir supports communities and the environment today.
Central Highlands Water environmental services executive manager Carsten Berberich this project changed the organisation's approach to signage.
"It incorporates beautiful artwork and cultural heritage information to give a deeper understanding of this facility, and the area, to share with our communities and visitors," Mr Berberich said.
Central Highlands Water and Barwon Water signage projects are being supported by a $50,000 grant from the Victorian Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning's recreational values program.
National Reconciliation Week started on Friday, a day after National Sorry Day commemorations.
This year's theme is 'Be Brave. Make Change' and is a challenge to all Australians - individuals, families, communities, organisations and government - to Be Brave and tackle the unfinished business of reconciliation so we can Make Change for the benefit of all Australians.
City of Ballarat will host a flag-raising to promote reconciliation in a short ceremony outside Ballarat Town Hall on Monday afternoon.
Golden Plains Shire is hosting an awareness event for young people across the region at its youth hub in Bannockburn on Wednesday afternoon.
Closer to Ballarat, the shire will host a series of storytelling sessions for children via the mobile library. Sessions will share Ceremony: welcome to our land and Somebody's Land. Both books are co-authored by former AFL footballer Adam Goodes, a former Greater Western Victoria Rebel and Adnyamathanha and Narungga man.
GOLDEN PLAINS MOBILE LIBRARY STORYTIME STOPS:
THURSDAY
MEREDITH, 9 -10:30am: Russell Street (community centre)
ROKEWOOD, 11:45am-1pm: Ferrers Street (police station)
DEREEL, 2:15-3pm: Swamp Road (community hall)
ENFIELD, 3:30-4:30pm: Colac-Ballarat Road (Little Hard Hills Hotel)
FRIDAY
HADDON, 9-10am: Sago Hill Road (community house)
SMYTHESDALE, 10:30am-noon: Heales Street (The Well)
LINTON, 1:30-2:45pm: Linton Skate Park, Glenelg Highway (opposite post office)
CAPE CLEAR, 3:25-4pm: Pitfield-Scarsdale Road (opposite post office)
