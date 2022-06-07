Mark Batchelor, J and M Catering and Shop 29 owner, has a love-hate relationship with pie competitions.
"It is an addictive hobby," he said. "I think 'no I do not want the headaches, I do not want the hassle or to have to think of the recipes'."
Then he tells himself he just has to compete.
Despite the back and forth, he is quite successful, this year taking out one gold, seven silver and one bronze medal in the Baking Association of Australia competition.
"I am very happy with the results and hoping to do better (at the next competition)," Mr Batchelor said.
During COVID-19 lockdowns he put more of his focus onto Shop 29 as catering jobs dropped off.
Now that the catering side of his business is up and running again, it has been a juggling act to keep both going.
"It is a snowball effect, we have had an extremely busy year," Mr Batchelor said.
He said his children, who also work in the business, enjoyed focusing on Shop 29.
"The pies is an area that we look at, an area we continue to grow in and the area my three children love to work," Mr Batchelor said.
As a qualified chef, Mr Batchelor said he enjoyed thinking of different creations. In the Baking Association of Australia competitions he won awards for his pulled beef, jalapeno and cheese pie, Thai red chicken curry and antipasto pie.
"I have worked around a lot of places around the world," Mr Batchelor said.
"It is a matter of me just thinking back to what I have done and knowing what would work together."
Organising for a competition is also a group project.
"Like the antipasto pie, that was one of my chef's recipes,'' Mr Batchelor said.
"She said, 'can I try this?' and I said, 'you can try whatever you like'."
After the whirlwind of the past few months, Mr Batchelor is hoping he can take some time off before the catering side of things pick up again.
He is thankful the community continues to support him.
"To be amongst the best pie-makers in Australia is a great honour."
