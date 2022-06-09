A court has heard a man kicked his partner and pushed her against a wall "intending to cause physical harm" in a family violence incident last year.
The Wendouree man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated burglary, intentionally damaging property, assault and contravening a family violence safety notice in the County Court on Wednesday.
Advertisement
The court heard the incident, at a Redan address last year, resulted in the man intentionally damaging a glass window belonging to the victim.
A judge's associate read out the charges in court.
"The [accused], having been served with a Family Violence Safety Notice and having had an explanation of the order given to him ... contravened that notice intending to cause physical harm to the [victim]," the associate said.
"The conduct contravening the notice was pushing [the victim] up against a wall and kicking [her] in the leg."
The victim submitted a victim impact statement to the judge but declined to have it read aloud in court.
IN THE NEWS:
Defence for the man raised issues about the statement's content regarding information about a medical condition of the victim's child.
A victim impact statement allows a person to tell the court how a crime has affected them, and there are rules around what can and cannot be included.
"In terms of how far the statement goes, there is information about a medical diagnosis ... that can't been attributed directly to the offending," the defence said.
The defence said it was apparent from the statement the victim had "endured" a lot, but some parts were inadmissible.
"I understand the emotional context of the statement but it is my submission it does go beyond what is permitted," the defence said.
Judge Rosemary Carlin said the offending seemingly had a significant impact on the woman and her family dynamics.
"What happened while the children were present would have been very frightening for them," Judge Carlin said.
The judge ordered an assessment to determine if the man was suitable for a community corrections order.
The man, who appeared via video link supported by his mother, also had his bail extended.
He will return to court in September for further pleas and sentencing.
Advertisement
Judge Carlin told the man it was important he stay out of trouble until the next hearing.
"Don't get into any trouble again," she said.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.