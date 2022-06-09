The Courier

Wendouree man pleads guilty in the County Court to assault and other charges

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
June 9 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has pleaded guilty in the County Court to a range of charges following an incident in Redan last year.

A court has heard a man kicked his partner and pushed her against a wall "intending to cause physical harm" in a family violence incident last year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.