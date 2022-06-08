The Courier

Tears for 'bright, funny, unassumingly feisty' Paige Smith as community rallies to support her family

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated June 8 2022 - 7:10am, first published 5:11am
Paige Smith will be remembered as a girl who was "dearly loved by all".

Ballarat teenager Paige Smith is being remembered as a bright, loving and bubbly girl who loved hanging out with her friends at Ballarat Specialist School.

Local News

