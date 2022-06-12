The Courier
Updated

Big Freeze: Doug Hawkins leads icy slide at Ballarat Football League game

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated June 12 2022 - 2:10am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WESTERN Bulldogs legend and AFL hall of famer Doug Hawkins has taken the icy plunge for his beloved Cobras in a special Big Freeze in the Marsh on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.