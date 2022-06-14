The number of active COVID cases in Ballarat has dropped to 764 - the lowest number since authorities started including rapid antigen test results in local area statistics on February 4.
Ballarat recorded 125 new COVID cases in the latest statistics reported on Tuesday with an active case rate of just under 700 per 100,000 population - a little over half of what it was just a few weeks ago.
But with the falling COVID case rates comes a significant increase in the flu infections - up from 338 to 430 laboratory confirmed cases in Ballarat in the past week.
The dual infections continue to put strain on the health system, schools and other industries across the region.
UFS chief executive Lynne McLennan said while it did appear the rate of new COVID infections was reducing "somewhat" in Ballarat, there had also been a slow decline in the number of tests being conducted on weekdays over the past few weeks.
"It is hard to estimate the level of under-reporting there that is occurring as not all people who test positive on a RAT manage to register this on the Victorian government website. COVID cases in the Ballarat area are still alarmingly high and putting great pressure on our health services," she warned.
"Anecdotally, a significant number of people with symptoms who have a PCR are testing negative for COVID-19 but positive for influenza - this can also land you in hospital.
"We know everyone is weary of the pandemic, however everyone is also aware of the havoc that is being wreaked on our businesses and the healthcare sector by absences due to staff isolating with COVID. To reduce your chance of becoming sick with COVID or influenza, and potentially requiring medical care from an over-worked medical professional, please get vaccinated for both these conditions if you haven't already."
Grampians Health chief people officer Claire Woods echoed Ms McLennan's call for people to be vaccinated and take appropriate health measures.
"lllness from COVID-19 and influenza continue to impact all our campuses, just as we are seeing similar rates of illness in the broader community," Ms Woods said. "This continues to challenge us, and we want to acknowledge the great work our workforce is doing at keeping services available.
"We know this is going to be a challenging winter, and we continue to urge everyone to get vaccinated for COVID and flu as soon as they are eligible."
It comes as Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said on Monday that he would talk to the federal government about implementing a fourth dose of COVID vaccine for healthcare workers amid fears of waning immunity.
While it would not be mandatory, it would be available to all workers in the healthcare system. Currently ATAGI recommend a fourth dose of the COVID vaccine only to people at increased risk of severe COVID infection.
As of last week, a little more than half of senior Australians eligible for their fourth COVID-19 vaccination have received it.
In total and accounting for those aged under 65, more than 1.8 million Australians have received at least four vaccine doses.
Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration has now approved Novavax as a COVID-19 booster for people aged 18 and over.
"As COVID-19 continues to persist and evolve, we are pleased to be able to offer the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine registered for use as both a primary series and now booster regardless of previous vaccine history," Novavax chief executive Stanley Erck said.
The approval was based on data including from a phase two trial held in Australia, and another in South Africa.
Deakin University epidemiologist Professor Catherine Bennett said despite Victoria's COVID numbers climbing over the weekend, the overall trend was still going down.
"What we have seen is the levelling out of hospitalisations which suggests maybe we are seeing a flattening of cases in the community," she said. "And our ICU numbers, which are a bit more predictive of COVID, have stopped climbing for a week or so ... so we might have gone through the worst of the (Omicron) B3, B4 and B5 variants."
Professor Bennett said people taking more precautions such as going back to wearing masks in indoor public spaces, hand sanitising and other protective measures to avoid both COVID and the flu might also be helping reduce case numbers.
Victoria's chief health officer Professor Brett Sutton in his regular update reminded Victorians to ensure they were up to date with their COVID and influenza vaccinations.
He also urged people to wear masks indoors where social distancing was not possible.
"Masks are strongly recommended in shared indoor settings and if you can't physically distance or you are with those more vulnerable to COVID-19. Improve ventilation by opening doors and windows, using fans or purifiers and gathering outside where possible," he said.
Face masks are still mandatory on public transport, rideshares and taxis, and in sensitive settings such as hospitals and care facilities as well as for household contacts in quarantine who meet the criteria for leaving home.
