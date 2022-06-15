The Courier

Ballarat Art Gallery set to receive state funding for their education program

NW
By Nieve Walton
Updated June 15 2022 - 3:04am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DRAWING: St Thomas More students Ethan and Zara with City of Ballarat Mayor Daniel Moloney and Wendouree MP Juliana Addison at the Ballarat Art Gallery. Picture: Lachlan Bence.

A Ballarat art teacher has welcomed more support in art education to help build valuable skills and engage students over a variety of subjects.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.