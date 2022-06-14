A man has been flown to hospital after a late night rollover while "bush-bashing" in a rural area close to the Western Freeway.
Bacchus Marsh Police said six people - some without seatbelts - were all hurt in the Toyota, with a P-plater at the wheel.
Advertisement
One person was initially trapped before police said they "self extracted".
The accident happened in Tramway Lane, Darley - with the alarm raised at 11.20pm.
Bacchus Marsh First Constable Shannon Barton said the car was overloaded, alcohol was found at the scene and the three men and three women - a mix of locals and non-locals - were all in their teens and 20s.
"The driver was flown to hospital in a HEMS helicopter which landed in Darley," he said.
"Two went to Footscray Hospital via road ambulance. They had minor injuries but had lost consciousness after the accident, so were sent off as a precaution."
He urged probationary drivers in general to adhere to licence restrictions.
Under Victorian law, P-platers cannot carry more than one peer passenger at a time aged between 16 and 22.
"If you're a P-plater, don't overload your car, don't drink drive - and always having a seatbelt ," Constable Barton said.
"You also need to know your car. Know what it can and can't do."
IN OTHER NEWS
The accident scene was only accessible via four-wheel-drive.
Bacchus Marsh State Emergency Service also assisted with stretchers, remaining at the scene until 1am.
All up, it was a moderately busy night for SES units across Victoria, with 37 call outs by 7am - many related to the strong wind overnight.
The Bacchus Marsh unit was also called out to a 10m fallen tree in Dales Creek, north of Ballan, while the Ballarat unit attended a 20m tree in Mount Pleasant.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Ballarat's overnight wind peaked at 63km/h at 12.30am.
Advertisement
In Bullengarook, close to the Lerderderg State Park, the Gisborne Unit were called to cut up a tree which had entirely blocked Waterloo Flat Road.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.