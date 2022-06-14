The Courier

Six injured in 'bush-bashing' incident without wearing seatbelts near Bacchus Marsh

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated June 14 2022 - 10:48pm, first published 10:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ROLLOVER: One person was trapped and six injured in this accident, just north of the Western Freeway. Picture: Bacchus Marsh SES Facebook

A man has been flown to hospital after a late night rollover while "bush-bashing" in a rural area close to the Western Freeway.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.