A FEDERATION Square-inspired big screen off in Ballarat's Alfred Deakin Place will help active arts and culture in the popular city gathering spot.
City of Ballarat has put out for tender the installation of a digital display screen in the public space off Camp Street.
Plans are for the screen to be installed at the back of existing concrete terrace, moving out from the city's major art gallery.
City of Ballarat chief executive officer Evan King said the design was to encourage the community back into the space.
"The installation of a big screen in Alfred Deakin Place would be primarily used by the Art Gallery of Ballarat to bring a touch of the gallery outdoors," Mr King said.
"The idea is to showcase elements of the gallery and its exhibitions on the big screen for the community to enjoy.
"Part of this request for quote will also see seating and planter boxes built in the space to encourage the community to stay longer and gather in this outdoor setting right in the heart of the CBD [central business district]."
The proposed screen is to be 2.9 metres wide and 1.7 metres high with specifications to be showing high resolution images and broadcasting or streaming images.
It is unclear whether the screen will have the potential to play a community activation role in major sporting events, such as the 2026 Commonwealth Games to be based in regional Victoria.
City of Ballarat's tender document, released mid-week, states council has allocated funds for projects to support industry sectors severely impacted throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Part of this aimed to "support our community and businesses over the summer months, with a focus on outdoor activation, performance and fun" and to support chances for community performances and have fun post-lockdown. Key to this was to "activate new spaces for outdoor dining, trading and performance" with both temporary and permanent structures.
Alfred Deakin Place and Camp Street have become popular destinations for food and cultural festivals, such as Food Truck Fridays as part of Ballarat Begonia Festival.
Melbourne's Federation Square big screen often offers an outdoor gallery space. Ballarat Indigenous street artist Josh Muir's final works were projected on the screen last month as part of his posthumous exhibition This Space, in Fed Square and in The Atrium gallery.
