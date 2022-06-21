The Courier

Man charged over an alleged sexual assault in Ballarat to remain in jail

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated June 21 2022 - 8:34pm, first published 7:00pm
Bail again refused for man accused of groping lollipop lady

A man accused of molesting a crossing guard who may need psychiatric support has remained in jail because appropriate treatment could not be secured, a court has heard.

