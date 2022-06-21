Emergency presentations, staff shortages, sicker patients and delays in being able to discharge patients from hospital have combined to put extraordinary pressure on Ballarat Base Hospital's emergency department.
On Monday the hospital warned of long waits for people in the ED as it experienced high demand across services, and urged people with more minor illnesses, injuries and medical conditions to seek treatment elsewhere.
Advertisement
Grampians Health acting chief executive Ben Kelly said there were 12 patients with COVID in Ballarat Base Hospital as of midnight Monday.
Mr Kelly said the high levels of COVID and influenza in the community were not necessarily translating to high numbers of patients with these conditions in hospital, but were having an impact on staff absences and the ability to discharge patients back home or to other services that might provide care and rehabilitation, aged care or disability care.
The pandemic has also led to some people deferring health care, resulting in 'higher acuity' or increased severity of patients coming through the emergency department.
"What we are seeing is while the numbers coming in to the emergency department fluctuate, they are usually okay in volume," Mr Kelly said.
"But what is causing us issues is the level of acuity patients come in with leading to them staying longer in hospital or places of discharge not as ready, willing or available as a result of illness moving through the community."
An increase in emergency surgery cases was also filling beds, and slowing elective surgery cases which Mr Kelly said the hospital still hoped to get back to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year.
As a result of the increased demand on the emergency department on Monday, Ambulance Victoria reported ramping throughout the afternoon.
Victorian Ambulance Union secretary Danny Hill said "everywhere is struggling" with patients in regional centres facing difficulty booking in to see local GPs, aged care facilities struggling to retain skilled staff and more people calling triple-0 to send people in to hospital.
"Emergency departments and ambulances are meant to be there dealing with the sickest patients ... the worst illness and injury, but people are not getting service through primary care, aged care, disability care and that all spills over in to ambulance and the ED," Mr Hill said.
Anyone needing non-urgent medical care can call Nurse on Call - 1300 60 60 24; see a local GP or pharmacist, or visit an after-hours medical clinic.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.