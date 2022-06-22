The four people accused of killing Ballarat mother Kobie Parfitt and dumping her body in a Snake Valley mineshaft have applied for a permanent stay on the proceedings, as the matter heads to trial.
Ms Parfitt's body was found in December 2020, months after she was last seen at her Hickman Street home.
Defence representatives for the four accused - Shannon Jeffrey, Brendon Prestage, Jacob Ford, and Renee Reynolds, each charged with murder and in custody - told a Supreme Court directions hearing on Wednesday they intended to seek a permanent stay on the proceedings.
Previously, the lawyers had argued the prosecution had presented "speculation" instead of evidence.
The Crown prosecutor stated the Director of Public Prosecutions is still deliberating on whether to proceed, with a decision expected by July 8.
Judicial Registrar Tim Freeman told the parties they will need to return to court on September 30 for a further hearing.
Each of the defence lawyers will be required to make their separate applications, and submit an outline of submissions, evidence, and authorities relied upon by next month, with the DPP then given a further three weeks to respond.
Judicial Registrar Freeman said if the matter was to proceed, it's likely a trial will begin in "term one or term two" 2023, depending on counsel's availability.
Ford, Prestage, Jeffrey and Reynolds will remain in custody.
