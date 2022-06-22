The Courier

Kobie Parfitt: Four accused of murder seek permanent stay on proceedings

Updated June 22 2022 - 12:17am, first published 12:00am
Kobie Parfitt. File photo

The four people accused of killing Ballarat mother Kobie Parfitt and dumping her body in a Snake Valley mineshaft have applied for a permanent stay on the proceedings, as the matter heads to trial.

