The Courier

Pizza delivery rider denied bail after allegedly holding axe to woman's throat

AF
By Alex Ford
June 22 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pizza delivery rider denied bail after allegedly holding axe to woman's throat

A man who allegedly held an axe to his former partner's throat and warned her he "had a 22" has been denied bail.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.