Pizza delivery rider denied bail after allegedly holding axe to woman's throat

A man who allegedly held an axe to his former partner's throat and warned her he "had a 22" has been denied bail.
Jobey Anthony faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday for a bail application, representing himself.
Police opposed bail due to the risk to other people, including the alleged victim, the risk of committing further offences on bail, and the risk of interfering with witnesses.
The court was told Anthony and mutual friends of his and his former partner's had allegedly been at her house on the night of June 21 - everyone left but Anthony allegedly returned and got into bed with his former partner, who told him to get out.
After an alleged verbal dispute, the former partner grabbed an axe and hit Anthony, who then grabbed the axe and held it to her throat.
"I'll kill you," he allegedly said. "I have a 22."
He then allegedly threw her into a coffee machine and prevented her from leaving, before he fled the scene on a bike.
The former partner phoned police from a neighbour's house, and when police arrived, they found Anthony at the rear of her property and arrested him.
Anthony was on bail at the time.
"He has a history of violent offending ... and a complete disregard for court orders," nominal informant Detective Senior Constable Christopher Brown told the court.
"His behaviour is erratic and unpredictable."
Anthony told the court he had stable accommodation in Buninyong, and employment as a casual pizza delivery rider.
"(The alleged victim) is the last person I'd want to hurt," he told the court.
"I'm not on drugs anymore, I've never run away from or targeted police, I'm doing a men's behavioural change program - I've learned my lesson, that's for sure."
Anthony had to prove there were exceptional circumstances to be granted bail by Magistrate Mark Stratmann.
"There are quite serious charges before the court here," he said.
"Have exceptional circumstances been demonstrated today? I've listned to all submissions, and they have not.
"If you had established (exceptional circumstances), in my view the court would have been required to refuse bail as conditions couldn't have mitigated any risks."
Anthony will return to court in July.
