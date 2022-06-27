Wind farm project promises road upgrades and maintenance before construction begins

Before major construction begins on the mammoth Golden Plains Wind Farm, $5 million worth of roadworks will upgrade access routes and bridges around Rokewood.
The project, which will see hundreds of gigantic wind turbines built around the town, is still in planning stages, with proponents WestWind and TagEnergy finalising contractors and permit requirements.
Advertisement
However, before the thousands of concrete truck loads and turbine components begin arriving, about 12 kilometres of Geggies Road and Bells Road will be improved, and the Ferrers Creek Bridge on Geggies Road will be replaced with a "wider and stronger structure", according to a media release.
The upgrades will be paid for out of the project budget, with "no expense to council or ratepayers", according to a project spokesperson.
The upgrades came in response to community feedback, and are part of the project's commitments to maintain the road network before, during, and after construction.
Several neighbouring communities and shires have criticised other wind farm projects that left roads in poor condition once construction was complete.
The Golden Plains Wind Farm spokesperson said in a statement "(a)s part of our Planning Permit conditions, Golden Plains Wind Farm is required to conduct inspections and undertake maintenance on impacted roads during construction".
"Upon completion of the project, the roads will be handed back to the relevant road authority in a condition that is no worse than their current state."
A Golden Plains Shire Council spokesperson concurred.
"The works to be undertaken by the Golden Plains Wind Farm have been reviewed and endorsed by Council, and are subject to a formal agreement between Council and the Golden Plains Wind Farm," they said in a statement.
"All roads will be required to be maintained throughout the construction of the wind farm and, at the completion of the construction phase, must be handed back to Council in an agreed condition, no worse than prior to the upgrades occurring.
"Practically, the quality of all roads upgraded by the Golden Plains Wind Farm will be significantly improved, and will benefit all future road users for many years to come."
The roadworks follow other early preparation projects, such as gaining permits for new quarries nearby, and will begin in late June.
These preliminary works are expected to be finished by late 2022, weather permitting.
IN THE NEWS
Advertisement
According to the company, once complete the Golden Plains Wind Farm will be the largest in the southern hemisphere, providing sustainable energy for more than 750,000 homes - the equivalent of every home in regional Victoria.
The company has also committed to an annual community benefit fund, free electricity for the township, and compensation per turbine for neighbours.
It has faced court challenges relating to turbine placement and the potential effect on brolga breeding sites, but was given the green light to proceed earlier this year.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.