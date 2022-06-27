Wind farm project promises road upgrades and maintenance before construction begins

The Courier

Golden Plains Wind Farm commits to $5 million of road upgrades before project begins

AF
By Alex Ford
June 27 2022 - 2:00am
Before major construction begins on the mammoth Golden Plains Wind Farm, $5 million worth of roadworks will upgrade access routes and bridges around Rokewood.

AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

