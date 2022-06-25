Two-car collision at dangerous Ring Road intersection

A two-car collision has shut down one of Ballarat's most notorious intersections once again.
Airbags were deployed in both sedans.
It's not yet known if there are any injuries.
North-bound Ring Road traffic is being diverted down Gregory Street West.
It's the second crash 15 minutes on Saturday afternoon, after a car hit a brick unit in Redan.
